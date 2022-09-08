JKAS officer suspended on allegations of hurting religious sentiments, FIR registered

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 8: District Magistrate (DM) Rajouri Vikas Kundal have placed under suspension Assistant Commissioner (AC) Panchayat Abdul Rashid Kohli (JKAS) following a complaint of hurting religious sentiments of a particular community while having lunch in a restaurant at Muradpur (Rajouri) that too during working hours, a day before.

As per suspension order issued by DM Rajouri, “This office has received a complaint that AC Panchayat Abdul Rashid Kohli has made some objectionable remarks about a particular religion and thus hurt religious sentiments of people of a particular religion.

“It is reported that Kohli made the objectionable remarks while having lunch with his four other subordinates at Blue Moon Restaurant, Muradpur during office hours when he was supposed to be present in his office,” the order reads, adding, “this conduct of the officer is not only a violation of service conduct rules but also an issue of hurting religious sentiments of other community and has the potential of creating ‘law and order’ problem within the district.

Therefore, keeping in view the facts, District Magistrate placed Kohli under suspension with immediate effect. “Further a committee headed by Pawan Parihar (ADDC Rajouri) shall enquire into the matter and submit report within a period of 15 days.

Rajouri police has also initiated action and registered a case against the accused JKAS officer vide FIR number 481 under Section 153A and 295 of IPC.

Meanwhile, Hindu organizations here in Rajouri have expressed great resentment and anguish against the accused KAS officer for creating law and order problems by saying objectionable words against a particular community. BJP state secretary Vibodh Gupta has demanded immediate arrest of KAS officer.