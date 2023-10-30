JKAP prioritizes reconciliation over confrontation: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 29: Apni Party (J&K) president, Altaf Bukhari today emphasised that his party advocates reconciliation as the primary approach to free the people from the extensive destruction caused by years and decades of confrontations.

He urged the Government to take the necessary steps for reconciliation, thereby fostering a peaceful environment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Apni Party president made these comments today while addressing a public meeting in the Soribal Konibal area of the Pampore constituency in Pulwama district.

While explaining the purpose and policies of Apni Party, Bukhari said, “Recognizing the vulnerable state of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who have suffered years of bloodshed and turmoil, Apni Party was established to ensure reconciliation, protecting the people from further losses, and making peace and prosperity a reality in this land.”

Expressing his deep concern regarding the current state of affairs, Bukhari said, “We continue to endure suppression. Many of our youth still remain jails, while those striving to build their careers confront unwarranted obstacles in job and passport verifications imposed by authorities.”

He explained it further and said, “We observe that the verifications of job applicants and passport seekers are obstructed by the concerned authorities merely because a relative of the applicant was involved in some past wrongdoing. This practice needs to be stopped to open up opportunities for our youth to flourish in their careers.”

Taking a dig at the traditional political parties and their leaders, Bukhari said, “The traditional political parties and leaders who mourn the loss of young lives in Gaza these days forget that they, while in power, ruined the lives of thousands of youth in Jammu and Kashmir by putting them in jails.”

“Over the past 70 years, these parties and their leaders deceived the public, using emotional slogans and false promises like ‘Autonomy’ and ‘self-rule’ to secure votes and power for themselves,”

“They had promised to obtain autonomy and self-rule, but did they achieve these objectives despite being in power for years and decades? These parties formed an alliance called PAGD, claiming they would safeguard Article 370 and 35A. Did they protect these constitutional articles from being abrogated?” he asked.

Party general secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir and other senior leaders Mohd Ashraf Mir, Muntazir Mohiuddin, Ghulam Mohd Mir, Mohd Altaf Mir and Manzoor Ahmad Ganai also spoke on the occasion.