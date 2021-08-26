J&K: Traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu national highway

Srinagar, Aug 26: Traffic has resumed on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, a traffic police official said here on Thursday.

No vehicle was allowed on Wednesday from Srinagar or Jammu on the highway in view of weekly maintenance.

The UT administration has decided to close the highway every Wednesday to allow National High Authority of India (NHAI) to undertake weekly maintenance on the road.

He said traffic was resumed today and Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) will ply from both Srinagar and Jammu sides. However, Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and security force convoy will be allowed to ply from Jammu to Srinagar only, he said. No HMV will be allowed from opposite direction.

The national highway, connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir, historic 86-km-long Mughal road and Anantnag-Sinthan-Kishtwar roads are also open for traffic as per schedule, he said. (Agencies)