J&K to bolster Cyber crime cell, set up helpline

JAMMU, Dec 6: The Jammu and Kashmir administration will strengthen the cyber crime cell and set up a helpline to record and address citizens’ grievances related to cyber frauds and pornography.

Under the recently launched Cyber Security Policy, the administration is also taking various steps such as modifying the curriculum for high schools to include aspects of cyber security relevant to children. ”The UT of Jammu and Kashmir will augment the existing specialised cyber crime cell (of home department) for investigating complaints pertaining to offences under the Information Technology Act.

”The Government shall further strengthen this unit to simplify and galvanize reporting, tackling and tracking progress on cyber-crimes. The UT will strive to create a cyber space free of pornography (especially child pornography), cyber bullying and sexual harassment. The cyber grievance system will be put in place to lay special emphasis on these crimes,” reads the policy document. It said J&K would collaborate to establish a digital forensics lab to analyze and investigate cyber crimes to assist in the recovery and preservation of digital evidence.

”A data recovery lab will be established to recover corrupted and deleted data that are not available for intended use as a result of cyber-crime. In line with capacity building efforts, there will be a provision for developing data experts who can handle forensic and related requirements,” it said.

According to the policy, a digital evidence preservation facility would also be created to have a secure environment for retention of digital evidence. It said J&K would establish a cyber security helpline/grievances system to record and address citizens’ grievances related to cyber theft, cyber frauds, pornography, especially (child pornography) cyber bullying.

The helpline would also advise various entities to counter cyber threats in their respective organizations with respect to computer infra, networks and application. Having identified that cyber security is an important aspect of digital education, the document said Jammu and Kashmir will modify curriculum for high schools to include aspects of cyber security relevant to children.

The government would also perform a comprehensive revamping of the curriculum in place for master degree in the cyber security domain.

”Specialised degree and diploma programs catering to various aspects such as auditing, forensics, data management will be launched. In addition, the UT shall enter into partnerships with leading institutions around the country by identifying win-win situations for furthering its interests in cyber security,” it said.

The document said special scholarships would be set up for students pursuing advanced academic degrees in cyber security fields. ”The Government will also launch a program that will be accessible to all children to deal with issues such as cyberbullying, cyber etiquette, identity theft, privacy and building cyber security hygiene,” the document said.

As more and more human interaction is being shifted online, it said the importance of good and acceptable online behavior shall be outlined and communicated. ”Government will collaborate with other government and private organizations with the overall objective to build Cyber Security Hygiene.” It said emphasis would be on developing online content for all age groups of students and also focus will be on women, children and senior citizens. (Agencies)