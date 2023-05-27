J&K Sports Council Revises Complaint Committee To Check Sexual Harassment Of Women At Work Place

Jammu, May 27: In a major step, the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council has revised the complaint committee to check sexual harassment of women at a work place.

As per the order issued by the Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul on Friday, Senior Judo Coach, Ritika Slathia has been inducted as new member of the committee replacing Veena Chib (Hockey Coach), who attained superannuation in 2020.

Notably, in April 2019, Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council constituted local complaint committees with a motive to check on any complaints regarding sexual harassment of women at work place.

The then Secretary, J&K State Sports Council, Dr Naseem Javed Chowdhary, constituted a 10-member local committee, one each comprising five members, for both Jammu and Kashmir Divisions.

The panel was framed to receive the complaints under sexual harassment of women at their work place (prevention, prohibition and redressal), Act 2013.

The local complaint committees were constituted at district level under sexual harassment of women at workplace for both the divisions.

“The committees will follow up the cases of any such kind of nature as and when received, will ensure their speedy report and disposal for its onward submission to the Sports Council Secretariat within one-week to take up the instant matter with the General Administration Department, Civil Secretariat accordingly,” read an order issued in 2019.

The committee from Jammu Division is comprised of Chief Coach Krupali Singh, who is also In-charge manager, New Indoor Complex, M A Stadium, Jammu, as chairperson, Rachna Jamwal, Senior Fencing Coach as member secretary, Arshi Nad (Senior Judo Coach) and Vinaya Sharma (Senior Handball Coach) as its members.

Meanwhile the Kashmir Division committee is comprised of Nuzhat Ara, Sports Officer (K) as its chairperson, Bilqis Mir, (water sports) as member secretary, Nusrat Gazala, Rafiqa Banu and Ruksana Akhter as members.

“Revival of this committee is indeed a welcome step by the Secretary so that in case of any kind of harassment faced by the females not only within the department but also on ground/field, especially the athletes, can be checked timely for swift action further,” expressed a female athlete. (AGENCIES)