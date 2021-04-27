J&K Sports Council frame guidelines for smooth, transparent functioning of sports bodies

JAMMU: In the wake of alleged malpractices and complaints of no check and balance, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council has framed guidelines for smooth and transparent functioning of the sports associations/units.

In a circular issued here on Tuesday, the J&K Sports Council, following the directives issued in the 57th General Body cum 133d Standing Committee meeting of J&K Sports Council held on June 12, 2020 under the chairmanship of

Lieutenant Governor, who is also the President J&K Sports Council, while examining the rules/guidelines pertaining to grant of recognition to Sports Associations expressed concern over the malfunctioning of some associations and desired that the functioning of the recognised sports associations shall be streamlined, their activites monitored, their accounts audited by the Council and their elections got conducted

in transparent manner in accordance with the guidelines of the Sports Council. The House, as per the circular, has incorporated additional conditions/guidelines under Rule-26 (Recognition to Association) in the constitution of J&K Sports Council to bring more transparency and accountability in the functioning of Sports Associations recognised

by the J&K Sports Council.

As per the guidelines framed, the circular read that office bearers shall be free from political affiliations and submit a non-political involvement certificate from the concerned District Magistrate.

The elections to the office bearers shall be held through postal ballot under the supervision of independent/neutral observers to be appointed by the Council.

“The annual funding shall be made to Sports Associations on performance basis. Associations shall hold Coaching Camps for a period of not less than 21 days for State teams prior to participation in National/Zonal events.

Annual inspection/audit of the accounts of Sports Associations shall be conducted by the Finance Wing of Sports Council,” the Circular read.

It further said that one time Recognition Fee of Rs 50,000/ and yearly renewal fee of Rs 10,000/- shall be charged from the Sports Associations and they shall have representation in minimum 10 districts of J&K, (05 districts from each Jammu and Kashmir Divisions shall be mandatory).

Associations shall seek medical fitness certificate from authorised doctor for selected players of State teams prior to participation in National/Zonal events, it read adding that the funding/expenditure of holding coaching camps for State team shall be borne by the Sports Associations and Sports Council jointly.

“Associations shall provide Insurance security to the selected players of State teams prior to participation in National/Zonal events. The Association shall publish voter list in print media atleast 15 days before the conduct of elections for inviting objections, if any. The Association shall give voting rights to outstanding players of National and International repute of last five years in addition to District Units/Associations for electing the principal executive body,” the circular further added.

It also said that however, active players shall not contest for elections of office bearer. The Council shall be the competent authority to conduct elections of the Association and have right to appoint Returning Officer for the elections. The Association shall register players of all districts for participation in sports activities.

The other guidelines read that screening shall be a two tier process, Players to be shortlisted on the basis of performance in district/state level tournaments.

Through Open trials in games where tournaments are not held at District/State level. The Sports Association shall issue notification of trials to be published in atleast two leading dailies two weeks prior to the event with a formal intimation to the Screening Committee.

“The sports Associations are therefore advised to comply with the guidelines forthwith and update their voter list as early as possible and publish the same in print media for inviting objections if any so that the Returning officers/Assistant Returning Officers are nominated whenever elections happen,” read the circular. (AGENCY)