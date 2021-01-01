J&K reports fresh 256 new +ve cases, one death

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday informed that 256 new positive cases of novel Corona virus ,106 from Jammu division and 150 from Kashmir division, were reported, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union Territory to 121227.

Also one death has been reported from Jammu Division.

Moreover, 248 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 116 from Jammu Division and 132 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 121227 positive cases 3016 are active cases, 116327 have recovered and 1884 have died; 698 in Jammu division and 1186 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 3851827 test results available, 3730600 samples have been tested as negative till January 1.

Till date, 887840 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 14354 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 3016 in isolation and 30147 in home surveillance. Besides, 838439 persons have completed their surveillance period. (AGENCY)