J&K Reports 170 New Covid-19 Cases

JAMMU, Sep 9: COVID-19 positive cases continued to witness surge in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir during the past 24 hours.

Against yesterdays 151 cases, J&K recorded 170 fresh positive cases during the past 24 hours, an official spokesman said this evening.

The Kashmir valley witnessed a surge of 17 cases while Jammu recorded two fresh cases, he said.

He said 170 new positive cases were reported during the past 24 hours—23 from Jammu division and 147 from Kashmir division.

Moreover 158 more COVID-19 patients have recovered— 47 from Jammu Division and 111 from Kashmir Division, he said.

There was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis reported today, he said adding till now a total of 45 confirmed cases have been reported in the UT of J&K.

Srinagar, where majority people could be seen without wearing masks, witnessed further increase of five cases. Against yesterdays 75, the number today was 80 fresh cases in Srinagar, he said.

This was followed by Baramulla 20 cases, Badgam 20, Bandipora 8, Kupwara six, Pulwama four, Anantnag and Ganderbal three each and Shopian one.