J&K registers 55 run win over Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Jammu & Kashmir registered afacile 55-run win over host Rajasthan in a Group C match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Friday.

Put in to bat, J&K made 317 for 5 in 50 overs thanks to impressive knocks by Shubham Khajuria (94) and Shubham Singh Pundir (96 not out).

Leggie Rahul Chahar, who recently broke into the Indian T20 side, finished with 2 for 50 in 9 overs while Deepak Chahar went wicketless in 9 overs giving away 53 runs.

Rajasthan struggled in the chase and ended up with 262, being dismissed in 49 overs.

Captain Mahipal Lomror top scored with 88 while Chetan Bist made a strokeful 72 but the team was always behind the run rate.

Ram Dayal finished with 4 for 45 as J&K wrapped up the Rajasthan innings in 49 overs to secure four points. Services rode on Ravi Chauhan’s knock of 104 to beat

Tripura by 19 runs.

Chauhan’s ton helped Services make 241 for 9 in 50 overs.

Tripura was bowled out for 222 in the 48th over as Services gained a win and 4 points.

In another match, Gourav Yadav (5/45) and Naman Ojha

(60 not out) helped MadhyaPradesh post a three-wicket win

over Railways to earn four points. (AGENCIES)