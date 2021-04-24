J&K records 2,030 positive cases, 15 more deaths

JAMMU: The Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir continue to show a steep spurt as 2,030 fresh positive cases were reported on Saturday pushing the number of active cases to 18,064 which otherwise were less than 600 around a month before.

15 more deaths were reported in J&K in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 2,126 and active cases continue to increase and the recovery rate decreases with each passing day. 2,030fresh positive cases reported on Saturday pushed the tally of positive cases to 158,064.