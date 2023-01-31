J&K Produces Best Quality Wool, Need To Tap Economic Potential: Atal Dulloo

Administration To Revive Wool Sector In J&K

JAMMU, Jan 31: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting to discuss roadmap for revamping wool sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

The developments would be made with the support of Central Wool Development Board (CWDB), Rajasthan Rajasthan.

GS Bhati represented CWDB during the meeting.

It was revealed that India is a major wool producing nation of the world. Much of its produce is of coarse nature. Regions like Jammu and Kashmir have a distinction of producing high quality, apparel grade wool and its potential is yet to be fully exploited.

The Central Wool Development Board is expected to provide support in the form of skill training, human resource development, modern machinery besides other technical assistance.

Technical Officer, Dr Rizwan Qureshi, also presented vital statistics about wool production and highlighted that the local produce is of international standards.

The UT administration has already approved plans and revolving funds for revival of the sector in J&K, informed the ACS. He said that the administration seeks support in wool collection, procurement, marketing and human resource development.

The meeting also had discussion on felt and fur production.

ACS said, that the infrastructure for establishing the necessary setup is already in place. He suggested setting up of Common Incubation Centers to provide training to individuals in the sector besides establishing Common Facility Centers.

Dulloo expressed expectations that the Central Wool Board would extend their support to the Horticulture Produce Marketing Corporation and contribute to the mission of reviving wool sector under various other schemes.

The aim, according to the ACS, is not to generate revenue for the government, but rather to revive the wool sector, which holds significant economic potential.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary in APD, Shabnam Kamili and Director Sheep Husbandry, Krishan Lal besides DG Sheep Husbandry Kashmir, Bashir Ahmad participated online.