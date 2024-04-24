Be Vigilant Against Mischievous Persons Posting Photos With DGP Without Permission, Warns J&K Police

JAMMU, April 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has issued an appeal to the public, urging them to remain vigilant against individuals posting photographs with the DGP and other senior officers on social media platforms without proper permission.

Click Here To Follow Our WhatsApp Channel

The spokesperson in a statement issued here said that it has been observed that some individuals are sharing photos with the DGP or other senior police officials on social media, often taken during social or cultural events where they were present as guests. However, these photos are being shared without the consent of the concerned officers.

He said that this behavior is not only discourteous but also illegal. It becomes a criminal offense if these photos are misused to intimidate or influence others for personal gain, such as extorting money or promising governmental benefits by claiming association with authority figures.

The J&K Police emphasizes that such actions should be reported and exposed by the public. Citizens, including community members, students, workers, and residents, are urged not to fear any repercussions from these unscrupulous individuals, he said.

The police assure the public that they will take appropriate action against anyone found misusing photographs with senior officers for unlawful purposes. It is essential for everyone to be cautious and uphold ethical standards when sharing photos on social media platforms, he added.