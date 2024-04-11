J&K Police Seize Rs 5 Lakh Cash In Kishtwar District

JAMMU, Apr 11: Police have intercepted and confiscated an undisclosed sum of Rs 5 lakh from an individual at the Paarna Chingam Chatroo Inter-District checkpoint, straddling the borders of Kishtwar and Anantnag Districts.

According to a police spokesperson, the unaccounted funds were seized from Mohammad Ashraf Reshi of Deller Chatroo by a team from Police Station Chatroo, led by Inspector Vikram Singh, with assistance from PSI Pintu Raina.

Reshi was apprehended while travelling in a Tavera Taxi (JK02AV 1937) originating from Gadool Anantnag.

The seized cash was promptly transferred to the Election Flying Squad Team (FST) stationed in Chatroo, adhering strictly to established protocols and procedures.

Meanwhile, in an official statement, SSP Kishtwar, Abdul Qayoom, cautioned against carrying cash exceeding Rs 50,000 during the electoral period, emphasizing the necessity of such regulations to uphold the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.

The police officer also commended the police team for their diligent efforts in recovering the confiscated cash.