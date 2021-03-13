J&K Police Releases List of 9 ‘Most Wanted Militants’ in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Jammu Kashmir Police has on Saturday made public a list of ‘Most Wanted Militants’ operating in and around summer-capital Srinagar.

The list, identifies the militants as; Waseem Qadir Mir of Shahzadpora, Nowgam Srinagar (Joining date December 20, 2020) Shahid Khursheed resident of Methan, Chanapora (Joining date February 6, 2021), Irfan Ahmed Sofi of Astan Mohalla, Natipora, (Joining date December 14, 2020), Bilal Ahmed Bhat of Natipora, (Joining date February 14, 2020), Saqib Manzoor Dar of Old Barzulla, Srinagar, (Joining date August 5, 2020), Abirar Nadeem Bhat of Eidgah, Mohalla, Narbal (Joining date December 12, 2018), Muhammad Yousuf Dar alias Iss Kantroo, a recycled militant who joined the ranks twice in 2012 and again in 2015, Muhammad Abbas Sheikh of Rampora Koimoh, Kulgam (Joining date April 2015) besides Ubaid Shafi Dar of Firdousabad, Batamaloo, Srinagar joining the ranks on October 31, 2020.

The police have in the meantime maintained that ‘informer shall be suitably rewarded’.

Meanwhile official sources said that the list is being made public in the aftermath of surge in militancy-related cases in and around City.

They further said that: “Abbass Shiekh – one of the listed militant – is believed to be the mastermind of several militant attacks taking place in and around City suburbs.”