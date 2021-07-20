J&K Police holds counselling session for delinquent young people in Anantnag

SRINAGAR: In an effort to bring misguided youth back into the mainstream, police in Jammu and Kashmir”s Anantnag district held a counselling-cum-interaction session with 14 delinquent young people to prevent from joining terror groups.

An investigation found 14 people in the age group of 18 to 22 were in constant touch with various local terrorists over social media and were being lured by Pakistan-based ultras to join their ranks, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“Police held counselling-cum-interaction session with them so as to prevent them from falling prey to pro-terrorism and anti-national propaganda. The youth were counselled and handed over to their parents at the district police office in Anantnag,” he said.

During the session, Senior Superintendent of Police, Anantnag, Imtiyaz Hussain advised the parents to take proper care of their wards and keep a watch on their activities, actions and behaviour.

He said parents should come forward and report any such activity of their wards so that they can be counselled by experts in time. (Agency)