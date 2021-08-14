1,380 personnel to receive Police Medals; maximum 398 for their gallant action in J&K

New Delhi, August 14: The government on Saturday announced a total of 1,380 medals for police personnel for 2021 on the eve of this year’s Independence Day, including 630 for Gallantry and 750 for Distinguished and Meritorious Services.

The highest among all, the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry, has been awarded to two security personnel for their contribution in Jammu and Kashmir. The medal has been bestowed upon J&K Police Sub-Inspector Amardeep Parihar and late CRPF Head Constable Kale Sunil Dattatraya.

The Police Medal for Gallantry has been bestowed upon 628 security and police personnel of which the maximum, 398, are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir, followed by 155 for their courageous action in areas affected by Left Wing Extremism and 27 personnel for their actions in North-East region.

Among those who have been named for Gallantry Awards maximum 256 are from J&K Police, 151 from CRPF, 23 from ITBP, 67 from Odisha Police, 25 from Maharashtra, 20 from Chhattisgarh and the remaining from the other states/UTs and CAPFs.

J&K Police Sub-Inspector Amardeep Parihar has been named to receive the highest Police Medal for his indomitable courage during a Baramulla encounter on August 20, 2019. In the citation for the Award it is written that he showed “indomitable courage and evacuated the injured civilians and other civilians outside the target house ensuring no further collateral damage”.

There are 88 police personnel who have been named to receive the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) and 662 for the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM). (Agencies)

