J&K Police Finds Another Airplane Shaped Balloon With BHN, Emirates Written On It

JAMMU, Nov 14: Jammu and Kashmir police found an aircraft-shaped balloon with the letters BHN and Emirates written on it, on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway. The incident was reported on Sunday morning in the vicinity of Indo Pakistan Border. Similar airplane-shaped ballons were retrieved at different locations earlier along the International Border in the Nadd area of Jammu’s Samba district. Meanwhile, some other balloons found in the past had ‘PIA’ written on them which stands for Pakistan International Airlines along the Line of Control (LoC) as well as along the International Border.

The balloon recovered by the Jammu and Kashmir police on Nov 13 was of green and white colour. It depicted the crescent moon and star that symbolises the Pakistani flag printed on it. BHN and emirates were written on the balloon with text in the Urdu language that translates to “Emirates.” The police received the information about the suspicious balloon hovering in the area and responded to the scene immediately. A probe was launched into the matter to ascertain more details. The balloon apparently landed close to the Indo-Pak border. But such incidents have been significantly recurring on the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC) over the past several months. (Agencies)