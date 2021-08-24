J&K Police Bust Lashkar-e-Taiba Module In Bandipora, Six Arrested

Srinagar, Aug 24: The Jammu and Kashmir police busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba module operating in Bandipora district and arrested six terrorist associates.

The police recovered arms and ammunition including 2 live hand grenades, 2 detonators, 15 AK series rounds, 2 matrix sheets and other materials from the site.

“Acting on a specific input about anti-national activity in the general area of Bandipora, a Lashkar-e-Taiba module was busted by joint forces. In this regard, six terrorist associates have been arrested,” the police said in a statement.

“Incriminating arms and ammunitions have been recovered from their possession which includes 2 live hand grenades, 2 detonators, 15 AK series rounds, 2 matrix sheets and other materials,”’ they added.

The accused have been identified as Muzaffar Mohiuddin Lone, Mohammad Amin Lone, Rizwan Qadir Lone, Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone, Javaid Ahmed Lone and Mohammad Saleem Khan.

“On preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that the accused were associated with terror outfit LeT and were providing shelter, logistics and other material support to active terrorist of LeT in Bandipora district,” the police said.

The officials lodged an FIR and started an investigation into the case. (Agencies)