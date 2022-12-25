J&K Police Arrests Two Extortionists In Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Dec 25: Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have arrested two extortionists, who were impersonating as militants to extract money from shopkeepers in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

The accused extortionists have been identified as Mohammad Younis Zargar of Khushipora and Mohammad Rafiq Bhat of Natipora who were arrested by Police.

“They were issuing fake threat letters to shopkeepers for monetary gains pretending to be militants using virtual numbers”, a police tweet said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police station Shergari, police said.