J&K police arrests LeT terrorist from J&K’s Budgam

Budgam, Jan 20: Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday said it arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist Jahangir Naikoo of Memander Shopian at Chadoora Budgam.

On Tuesday the police had said that a youth who allegedly had links with terrorists was arrested in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Agencies)