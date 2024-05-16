J&K | Pahari Delegation Meets Home Minister Amit Shah In Srinagar

Srinagar, May 16: A delegation of Pahari leaders met with Home Minister Amit Shah in Srinagar on Thursday evening.

During their interaction with media person after the meeting here in Lalit Hotel, delegation members expressed their gratitude to both the Home Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing their community’s longstanding issues.

Sources revealed that, in addition to the meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, the Home Minister is slated to meet several other delegations tonight.

The possibility of a security review meeting regarding the Amarnath Yatra has not been ruled out, according to these sources.

Earlier, Amit Shah was welcomed by BJP leaders at The Lalit hotel in Srinagar.

To ensure the Home Minister’s security, security measures across the city were significantly heightened for the duration of his visit. (KNS)