J&K | One Killed After Tanker Collides With Hillside In Udhampur

JAMMU, Mar 2: One person was killed after a tanker collided with the hillside on Jammu Srinagar National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accident happened near Moud Passi on Jammu Srinagar National Highway

“The dead body of the deceased has been shifted to mortuary of associated hospital, Government Medical College Udhampur for autopsy. Further investigation is under way,” the Udhampur police said.