J&K | Mysterious Blast Near Temple In Poonch’s Surankote

Poonch, Nov 15 : A mysterious blast has taken place near a temple in Surankote area of Poonch district, officials said.

They said that the explosion occurred near Shivmandir late Wednesday evening. However, there were no immediate reports about any fatality or injury in the incident so far.

SHO Surankote confirmed the “mysterious explosion” and told that a FSL team has been summoned to the spot.

Sources said that soon after the blast, police and security forces cordoned off the area.