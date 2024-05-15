J&K | LG Sinha Chairs Review Meeting Of Revenue Department

Srinagar, May 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a review meeting of Revenue Department with senior officials at Civil Secretariat today.

The Lt Governor emphasized on developing comprehensive and transparent land records management system and to ensure seamless extension of various services being provided to the citizens.

Effective land governance for efficient service delivery, drone survey and generation of property cards, accessibility of land records for implementation of schemes and infrastructure development for ease of living for citizens and quality and speedy delivery of services is our top priority, the Lt Governor said.

He directed the Revenue Department, Divisional Commissioners and all the Deputy Commissioners to streamline the online services with regard to mutations, change of land use, legal heir certificates, SC, ST, and OBC certificates.

He also asked the officers to ensure hassle-free access of land records and necessary certificates to all the citizens.

The chair was briefed on the progress achieved in scanning, uploading and digitization of data, status of properties pertaining to Evacuee, Waqf assets and transfer of land for various public purposes.

The meeting also discussed the progress on Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA), realization of Revenue collection, services provided on Revenue Plus and computerization of Revenue Courts.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Shaleen Kabra, Financial Commissioner Revenue; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Prasanna Ramaswamy G, Secretary, Revenue; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and other senior officials attended the meeting.