J&K LG pays tributes to Paswan on birth anniversary

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha on Monday paid tributes to founder president of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on his birth anniversary.

Sinha said Paswan was a visionary leader, who worked tirelessly for the upliftment and empowerment of downtrodden sections of society.

He will always be remembered for his immense contribution to the country’s development and growth, Mr Sinha said.