J&K LG greets people on Raksha Bandhan

Srinagar, Aug 22: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, being celebrated across the nation today.

The Union Territory’s Lt Governor said that the Rakhi on a brother’s wrist is a symbol of care, love and safety. It represents a sister’s prayers of protection and a brother’s promise of the same for her.

“The festival teaches us to imbibe the feelings of brotherhood, togetherness and harmony amongst all, he added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor prayed for greater communal harmony between different communities of the society.