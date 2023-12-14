J&K | IPS Raghav S posted As Addl. SP Budgam

JAMMU, Dec 14: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday posted Raghav S. as Additional Superintendent of Police of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The posting has been affected against an available vacancy in the district.

“In the interest of administration, Shri Raghav S. IPS (AGMUT:2018) awaiting orders of posting, is posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police, Budgam, against an available vacancy”, reads the order.