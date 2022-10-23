J&K | Indian Army Soldiers Celebrate Diwali Near LoC At 10,000 Ft Altitude

JAMMU, Oct 23: The festivities of Diwali have begun and Indian Army soldiers in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, celebrated Diwali at the last Army post near LoC at 10,000 feet altitude. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24.

An army soldier said, “We wish a very Happy Diwali to all Indians on the occasion of Diwali. Don’t worry about anything. Indian Army is present at the last post in LoC Poonch.”

Earlier, Indian Army soldiers posted along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector also celebrated Diwali by lighting oil lamps. The Jawans performed Lakshmi pooja, singing Lakshmi-Ganesh arti and also burst crackers to celebrate the auspicious festival.

“I want to wish the countrymen a very happy Diwali and assure them that our soldiers are alert and are keeping a vigil on the border,” Col Iqbal Singh said. (Agencies)

Poonch, J&K | Indian Army personnel celebrate Diwali at the last Army post near LoC at 10,000 feet altitude pic.twitter.com/pUx5eF3vAt — Daily Excelsior (@DailyExcelsior1) October 23, 2022