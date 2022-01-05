J&K Govt retires 2 officials as ‘deadwood’

Jammu, Jan 5: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday ordered premature retirement of two officials as part of its exercise to cut deadwood from civil services.

The exercise was conducted as part of regular process under Article 226(2) of J&K CSRs and followed by recommendations of a Review Committee constituted for the purpose.

The officials, whose premature retirement was ordered, were Ashiq Hussain, Deputy Registrar, Cooperative Societies J&K (continuing under suspension) and Showkat Ahmad Wani, Driver Grade-I, Motor Garages Department (presently under suspension).

Official sources said the government has directed all the departments to speed up the scrutinisation of cases of inefficient, non-performing and corrupt employees for consideration of their premature retirement under the ambit of Article 226(2) of J&K CSRs. (Agencies)