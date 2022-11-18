J&K Govt Orders Transfers, Postings In Forest Department

JAMMU, Nov 18: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday made some transfers and postings in the department of forests, ecology and environment.

In an order by commissioner secretary to government, Sanjeev Verma, the department said that the transfers and postings of forest officers are being made in the interest of administration.

It said that Shaveta Jandial, IFS, presently posted as DFO, Udhampur Forest Division is transferred and posted as DFO, PI Division vice Rushal Garg, IFS.​​

Rushal Garg, IFS, presently posted as DFO, PI Division is transferred and posted as DFO, Udhampur Forest Division vice Ms Shaveta Jandial, IFS.

Sanjay Kumar Gupta, ACF presently attached with PCCF (HoFF), J&K is posted as DFO, Mahore Forest Division.

Rakesh Saraf, ACF, presently posted as DFO, Social Forestry Division, Rajouri is attached with PCCF (HoFF), J&K.

Naveed Iqbal ACF, DFO Social Forestry Division Poonch shall hold additional charge of the post of DFO, Social Forestry, Rajouri.

See order copy click here….