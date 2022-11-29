J&K Govt orders reshuffle in Geology and Mining Department

JAMMU, Nov 29: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday ordered the reshuffle in the Geology and Mining Department.

Mukhtar Ahmad, Driller, District Mineral Office, Kargil presently working in the UT of Ladakh was repatriated to UT of J&K with directions to report in the Mining Department here for further posting after getting relieved by the concerned department in Ladakh.

Consequently, Er Faisal Masod Wani, Driller, Geology and Mining Department, J&K is hereby deputed to the UT of Ladakh.

