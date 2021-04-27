J&K Govt orders Educational Institutions staff to work from home

JAMMU: In view of the prevailing COVID situation in J&K, all Schools, Colleges, Technical education and Skill development institutes shall not require in person attendance of any member of the staff. The teaching staff shall conduct online classes only from their homes.

The universities shall be permitted to seek in person attendance of minimal staff only for research/lab work.

However, such staff of educational institutions as are needed by the concerned District Disaster Management Authorities for official duties shall not be exempted from duties on account of this Order.