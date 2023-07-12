J&K Govt Orders Creation Of Department Of Public Grievances

JAMMU, Jul 12: Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday accorded sanction to the creation of public grievances department in the Union Territory.

Quoting an order, In pursuance of Entry 15 of the Second Schedule of Transaction of Business of the Government of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, notified vide Government Order No. 811-JK(GAD) of 2020, dated 01.09.2020, sanction is hereby accorded to the creation of “Department of Public Grievances”.

The order stated that the department will deal with the redressal of Public Grievances, Lieutenant Governor’s Mulaqaat – Live Public Grievance Hearing

It will also deal with Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System – JK-IGRAMS, monitoring disposal of grievances by Administrative Departments and subordinate offices, grievance Redressal Quality Monitoring and monitoring of redressal of grievances received on social media.

“It is further ordered that Lieutenant Governor’s Grievance Cell shall be subsumed in the Department of Public Grievances, Staff provided in the Lieutenant Governor’s Grievance Cell by the General Administration Department shall work in the Department of Public Grievances till posting of permanent staff and requirement of staff, if any, on account of creation of the Department of Public Grievances, shall be met through internal adjustment and there shall be no fresh creation of posts in this regard,” read the order. (KNO)