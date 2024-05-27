J&K Govt, IIM Jammu Sign MoU For Establishment Of CITaG

Initiative will accelerate growth, development in UT: Chief Secretary

SRINAGAR, May 27: Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu and Planning, Development & Monitoring Department (PD&MD), J&K, today signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for establishment of Centre for Innovation and Transformation in Governance (CITaG) in the UT here.

The MoU was signed in presence of Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, at Civil Secretariat here.

Director IIM Jammu, Professor BS Sahay and Secretary PD&MD, Aijaz Asad signed the MoU.

Terming the step as significant, Chief Secretary observed that it will provide a suitable platform and great opportunity for all in terms of accelerating development of Jammu and Kashmir. He asked the officers to identify areas and focus on convergence of all available resources in Jammu and Kashmir. He asked them to focus on those areas which have potential to attract industry where we can stitch the theory with actionable points. He said that the purpose of MoU is not to work in isolation but inclusive of all departments for development of J&K.

Pertinently, CITaG is an umbrella body encompassing innovative features like establishment of State Institute of Transformation, encouraging Public Private Partnership and ensuring Future Ready Governance in J&K. The same would be accomplished with a vision to foster innovation and positive changes in governance practices through introduction of cutting edge research, high quality education and collaborative initiatives to empower government institutions and policy makers to tackle complex challenges, drive sustainable development and enhance well-being of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Director IIM, while speaking on the occasion, said that our aim is to transform Jammu and Kashmir as one of the best performing UTs in the country. IIM Jammu shall be overall incharge of CITaG for deliverance of all assignments besides will collaborate with various stakeholders and knowledge partners.

Secretary (Planning), Aijaz Asad, highlighted the importance of MoU and gave an outline of the mission and goals of CITaG.

A detailed presentation was also given on the occasion highlighting focus areas of CITaG and devising the strategies for transformation of UT’s economy. It was given out that focus area of CITaG will be formulating development vision of Jammu and Kashmir@2047 in alignment with India’s vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. The presentation laid emphasis on strengthening Future Ready Governance in Jammu and Kashmir by capacity building of officials on emerging trends in governance and public administration.

The event also witnessed presence of Administrative Secretaries of Agriculture, Finance, Higher Education, H&UD, Tourism, I&C Departments, DGs from Planning and Finance and other senior officers and officials of the concerned departments.