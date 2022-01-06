J&K Government maintains high transparency in functioning

Information on all completed projects and developmental works readily available on Finance Department’s website

JAMMU, Jan 6: The Government today maintained that it has taken path-breaking initiatives to promote transparency in execution of developmental projects across Jammu and Kashmir. These initiatives are unique in the country which provide latest updates on the projects with geo-tagged photographs and other project-related information.

J&K Government launched web portal ‘EMPOWERMENT (Enabling Monitoring and Public Overview of Works Being Executed and Resources for Meaningful Transparency)’ or ‘Janbaghidari’ which enables citizens to overview works/projects being implemented in their areas and become a partner in the process of development with the features of providing timely feedbacks and suggestions for improving expenditure outcomes. The portal contains details of all UT and District Capex projects implemented in Jammu and Kashmir from 2020-21. The said website can be viewed on www.janbhagidari.gov.in

This web portal also contains links to MGNREGA, PMAY and SBM with real-time information on their implementation in Jammu and Kashmir. Similarly, progress of PMGSY is available on the website of J&K PWD through the given link on the Ministry’s website.

Moreover, the details for the projects executed during the past two years is available on various public platforms including the official website of the Finance Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir and can be publically accessed on the url https://jakfinance.nic.in.

The web portal of the Finance Department is hosting information on projects implemented under Back to Village and JKIDFC. As per the displayed information, under the UT Sector, 9514 projects were completed during the financial year 2020-21 for which the complete information of district-wise projects along with timelines, cost, geo-tagged photographs, and number of beneficiaries has been compiled as a pictorial compendium and is available for public viewing.

Further, pictorial compendium of 2177 projects was completed under the Back to Village programme is hosted on the website. In addition, details of 1100 projects which were earlier languishing for several years on account of various hurdles, were revived and completed by the Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC); are also available on the portal.

Similarly, the website is also hosting information on District Capex with 1676 completed projects along with their timelines, cost, geo-tagged photographs, and number of beneficiaries.

The Government is committed to complete the developmental projects within stipulated timelines while maintaining highest level of transparency and accountability. Accordingly, the list of the above mentioned completed projects in addition to several others is readily available for the public along with the district-wise and sector-wise project details.