JK gets Rs 1163.40 cr annual plan 2021-22 under National Health Mission: Atal Dulloo

JAMMU: In a way ahead towards strengthening healthcare system with special emphasis on Covid mitigation in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare has approved annual plan worth Rs. 1163.40 crore for the UT for financial year 2021-22 under National Health Mission.

Against this, the Resource Envelope of funds comprising 90 per cent central allocation and 10 per cent state share is likely to be made available during the year amounting Rs. 795.83 crore, which is 8 per cent higher than the corresponding figures of the financial year 2020-21.

Mission Director, NHM J&K, Yasin Choudhary, informed that in addition to routine and ongoing schemes taken up under NHM like Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK), Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakaram (RBSK), Rashtriya Kishore Swasthya Karyakaram (RKSK), Untied Grants, funds for strengthening of various healthcare infrastructure, National Urban Health Mission (NUHM), National Disease Control Programmes both communicable and non-communicable and related works it included approval of funds for various prestigious projects including Comprehensive Primary Healthcare (Ayushman Bharat – Health &Wellness Centres), Quality Assurance (Accreditation of Government Healthcare facilities), Kayakalap, Laqshay, DNB Courses, 102-108 Ambulance Services, Bio-Medical Equipment Management and Maintenance Programme (BEMMP), Tele-Medicine and Tele-Radiology Services, Free Drugs and Diagnostics, Blood Services, Menstrual Hygiene Programme, Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan (SUMAN), 104 – Centralized Call Center cum Health Desk, Drugs and Vaccine Distribution Management System (DVDMS), Social Security benefit for contractual NHM manpower.

Furthermore, in a significant development and first time in the history of NHM, an additional increment up to 12 per cent has also been approved, in addition to regular annual 5 per cent increment, in favour of contractual manpower engaged under NHM.

Mission Director expressed gratitude to Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to LG and Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education Department for their continuous patronage and guidance in implementation of various flagship initiatives of NHM to supplement and support healthcare system in the UT.

Also, he urged upon the manpower engaged under NHM to continue working with all highest zeal and enthusiasm towards accomplishment of annual targets set under NHM to live up to the people’s aspirations and expectations.