J&K gaining freedom from terror, moving on path of development: MHA

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Sept 24: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said today that Jammu and Kashmir is now gaining freedom from terror and moving on the path of development as the incidents of militancy have significantly declined and there is a new found atmosphere of peace and security in the Valley.

This was stated in a 38-page report on the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh released by the MHA this evening titled `The dream of one nation, one law, one symbol fulfilled’.

“After abrogation of Article 370, the support base of separatists is diminishing. Security provided to the Hurriyat leaders at the Government expense has been withdrawn and 82 bank accounts of separatists frozen. Incidents of terror have significantly declined and there is a new found atmosphere of peace and security in the Valley,” the report said.

The report had a quote from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the beginning which said: “Earlier, in most of the scheme and laws framed for the nation, the words `except J&K’ were mentioned. Now it has become a thing of the past . The path of peace and development, on which Jammu and Kashmir is moving forward, has paved the way for new industries. Today, Jammu & Kashmir is contributing to the Atma Nirbhar Bharat campaign”.

In another quote, the Prime Ministers mentioned about women empowerment and oppressed people.

“Today, the development of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, is one of top priorities of our Government. Whether it is women empowerment, opportunities for youth, welfare of Dalits, downtrodden, oppressed and deprived or about statutory and basic rights of the people, our Government is taking decisions for betterment of the UT. Jammu and Kashmir has a great heritage and it’s graceful people are adopting as well as suggesting new ways to make it stronger,” Modi said.

Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, also called the heaven on earth, are moving on the path of progress in step with rest of the country, the MHA report said the Narendra Modi Government has erased pain of the people of J&K and Ladakh, which had been lagging behind in the race of development for decades but have now embarked on a new journey of development.

“As a result of farsightedness of Narendra Modi Government, today, Kashmir is also moving ahead on the path of development along with rest of the country,” the report added.

It said in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, places are being identified for development as tourist destinations. A total of 137 peaks of Himalayas have been opened for foreign tourists out of which, 15 are in J&K and Ladakh, it added.

The MHA report has a special chapter on South Kashmir’s Pulwama district titled `Pulwama—pencils in every hand’. Pulwama, it may be mentioned, was once hub of militancy and February 14, 2019 attack there in which 40 CRPF jawans were martyred had led to Indian airstrikes at Jaish-e-Mohammed camp at Khyber Pakhtunkhawa in Pakistan killing large number of militants.

“The name of Pulwama would no longer evoke the image of terror attack of 14th February, 2019. Instead, it would present the picture of a new India. On the initiative of Central Government, Ukkhu village of Pulwama is being given the tag of `Pencil Wala Gaon’. That’s why, Pulwama would now be known in the field of education as a village of children’s alphabet learning pencil. The hands wielding the pencil anywhere is country, may have not guessed where the pencil was manufactured and reached them. It is a pleasant fact that 90 percent of pencils in India originate from the same Pulwama,” the MHA report said.

The MHA report mentioned in detail as to how Kashmir had been away from mainstream for decades as erstwhile State was treated differently from other States of the country and said after abrogation of Article 370, several Central Laws were made applicable to J&K. It also listed series of developmental works initiated in the UT during last two years and also referred to Rs 28,400 crore worth Industrial Package saying it will lead to industrial revolution and generation of jobs.

“Every village of Jammu and Kashmir has been electrified. The villages of this region are now free from open defecation. The mission to provide roads in every village and water supply to every household, is progressing rapidly. Strengthening of local governance in Jammu & Kashmir would further accelerate its development,” the report said.

“As per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, the UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been sanctioned a grant of Rs. 30,757 crore and Rs. 5,959 crores respectively, during 2020-21.

“Under the flagship scheme of PMGSY, 5300 kilometers of roads are being constructed in Jammu & Kashmir. Also, under the Global Investment Summit, MOUs worth Rs 13,732 crore have been signed,” the MHA report said.

It added that out of Rs 80,000 crore Prime Minister’s Development Package, to strengthen the social-economic infrastructure and for the development of Jammu & Kashmir, 53 projects of Rs 58,477 crores in J&K and 9 projects of Rs 21,441 crore in Ladakh are under progress.