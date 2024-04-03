J&K | ‘Every Drop Of Blood Will Be Avenged,’ Says LG Manoj Sinha As Cop Succumbs To Injuries

JAMMU, Apr 3: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that “every drop of the blood of our martyr will be avenged” after the Probationary Sub-Inspector, Deepak Sharma, who suffered severe head injuries during an encounter with a gangster in Kathua region, died during treatment.

In an X post, the office of the J&K governor said, “I salute the valour & indomitable courage of PSI Deepak Sharma, who made supreme sacrifice while valiantly fighting & neutralising a most wanted gangster in Kathua…Every drop of blood of our martyr will be avenged and we are committed to create a fear-free J&K”.

