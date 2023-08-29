J&K clinches top spot in country in number of citizen-centric online services

* We have created new benchmark in e-Governance Service Delivery: LG

SRINAGAR/JAMMU, Aug 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, formally announced the landmark achievement of reaching 1016 citizen centric services being provided in online mode making Jammu and Kashmir first amongst all States/UTs in the number of e-services being provided to citizens.

The Lt Governor said that it was a milestone achievement in tune with the commitment and resolve of the J&K administration to provide ease, convenience and accessibility of services to the common man ushering in a new era of digital governance.

“J&K creates a new benchmark in e-Governance Service Delivery with 1016 services now made available online. Digital transformation of the UT is guided by the principle of people-first and our aim to empower the common man. This historic achievement is testimony to our commitment to transform the social landscape and enhance citizen’s satisfaction, ensure transparency and accountability in the system and empower the aspirational and talented youth and women,” the Lt Governor said.

It was informed that J&K has overtaken MP to become number one amongst States / UTs in the country in the number of online services provided to citizens. Under the Digital J&K programme launched in mission mode last year, the number of online services has increased exponentially from 174 services in July, 2022 to 1016 services as on date with nearly 500 percent increase in just one year.

The Lt Governor noted that remarkable digital journey of J&K and the resultant transformation from a laggard status in e-governance to a leading position in such a short span of time is unprecedented. This has brought about a paradigm shift resulting in increased transparency, accountability and efficiency at all levels, he said.

As a result of purposeful and focused action, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed an exceptional increase in volume and uptake of e-services which has transformed the government-citizen interface as never before. There has been a palpable reduction in corruption and increase in citizen satisfaction which is being regularly monitored through a citizen feedback mechanism.

It is the adoption of a robust model of e-Governance – not just automation but citizen-centric approach by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir which has resulted in an exponential rise in the number of online services and availability of services 24 x 7 x 365. Integration with systems like Digilocker, Aadhaar, e-payment/SMS Gateways has enhanced the ease of living and convenience of citizens obviating the need to visit government offices.

The seriousness of the Government’s resolve can be gauged from the fact that the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA), 2011 has been amended to bring online services under its ambit. Around 300 services have been brought under the auto-escalation mechanism for ensuring time-bound delivery of services and penalties for delays in service delivery.

Taking a leap forward in mobile Governance, the recently launched mobile application ‘Mobile Dost’ provides all online services through mobile phones and has a bilingual interface. Moving towards digital inclusion another landmark initiative is the launch of ‘Digi-Dost’- a mechanism for doorstep delivery of citizen-centric services by leveraging the ubiquitous presence of Common Services Centres (CSC).

The Lieutenant Governor commended the efforts of all departments of the J&K Government for developing, designing and deploying online services and particularly the IT Department, JaKeGA and NIC for spearheading the Digital J&K mission. He stressed upon the need to ensure proper assessment of citizen feedback and to continually monitor the quality of services.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, exhorted the officials to identify the areas where online services should be developed for citizens for bringing about social transformation and transparency. He further directed that an intensive IEC campaign be launched to inform the public about the digital initiatives and for greater uptake of the online services.

Sinha’s greetings on Raksha Bandhan

SRINAGAR, Aug 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings to the people on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

In a message, the Lt Governor said: “On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my greetings and good wishes to the people.”

Raksha Bandhan is the celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters. Rakhi symbolizes love, compassion, affection and mutual trust between sisters and brothers. May the spirit of this festival strengthen the familial bond, unity, harmony and brotherhood in the society and usher in peace, prosperity and happiness for all,” the Lt Governor said.