J&K Bank provides loans under govt schemes to people below poverty line in Rajouri

RAJOURI: The Jammu and Kashmir bank has been providing loans to below the poverty line residents of Kotranka sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district under various schemes of the Central government for their upliftment.

The Jammu and Kashmir bank plays an important role in the implementation of the schemes like Stand-Up India, and Back to Village-III for the residents of Kotranka tehsil, which is a far-flung area of Rajouri.

Loans are also provided so that the people can become self-employed and run their own small-scale businesses in the tehsil.

Sanjeev Singh, Branch Manager, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Kotranka said the government infuses capitals in the schemes and provides the people with a subsidy.