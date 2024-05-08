J&K Bank mPay Delight+ gets state-of-the-art features

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 7: In its commitment to enhance customer experience through digital transformation, J&K Bank has rolled out new value-added features to its flagship mobile banking app – mPay Delight+.

The enhancements include mPay Lite, UPI Scan & Pay, Credit Card Management and Customer Survey to provide additional functionalities to customers, ensuring a more seamless and secure banking experience.

The Bank’s MD & CEO Baldev Prakash formally launched the new features at the Bank’s corporate headquarters. Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Managers, DGMs, and other senior officers were present at the event, along with Divisional Heads and Zonal Heads who joined via video conferencing from their respective locations.

Speaking on the occasion, the MD & CEO highlighted the importance of innovation in customer service, stating, “ The impactful feature like Scan & Pay is finally here and integrated seamlessly with the UPI platform. With these new features, we have made mobile banking even more accessible, convenient, and secure.”

“Now, we need to popularize these features across our areas of operations so that more and more people become beneficiaries of our state-of-the-art digital offerings”, he added.

Earlier, General Manager Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat highlighted how the new features enhance customer convenience. He said, “The new features in the mPay Delight+ app underscore the Bank’s commitment to customer-centric digital transformation, paving the way for more secure, efficient, and user-friendly mobile banking services.”

Making a brief presentation on the occasion, DGM Mohammad Muzaffar Wani gave an overview of the newly added features. He said, “The newly introduced mPay Lite is a simplified version of mPayDelight+ that offers a basic menu with key functions such as funds transfer, mini-statements, PIN changes, and deposit/loan account inquiries. Customers can also manage beneficiaries through this version.”

“Notably, the UPI Scan & Pay feature allows users to scan and pay using any type of QR code. It also provides a hassle-free method for linking accounts with UPI, with no requirement for debit cards or Aadhaar OTP. Additionally, customers can send money to any virtual payment address (VPA) and review the status of past UPI transactions,” he stated.