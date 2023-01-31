J&K Bank Mgmt meets HNI clients in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 31: J&K Bank on Tuesday organised the second customer meet with its High Net-Worth Individual (HNI) clients from Jammu Division.

As per a statement, MD & CEO, J&K Bank, Baldev Prakash chaired the interactive meet in presence of Bank’s General Manager (Credit) Ashutosh Sareen, GM & Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar, GM Sushil Kumar Gupta, DGM Nishikant Sharma, Zonal Head Rajesh Dubey and other senior officers.

Expressing his pleasure to the guests for gracing the occasion, Baldev Prakash said, “As an institution with great legacy of empowerment, we have always been there for you through thick and thin of times. And with a unique bond of time-tested relationship between us, we will keep supporting each other so as to grow and prosper together.”

“We have effected some fundamental changes in the Bank’s operational structure and service culture during the last three quarters keeping betterment of our clients at the heart of such transformation. We have upgraded our technology system and aligned our procedures and policies while complying with the evolving regulatory frameworks across the industry.

“And I deeply appreciate your patience and the kind of support you have extended to us during the transition period that witnessed some teething issues. And let me assure you that all the changes are well thought out and we will live up to your expectations”, the MD & CEO J&K Bank said, while addressing the HNI clients of the bank.

He further said that the purpose of the interaction is to ascertain the impact of changes on the clients and get feedback to improve upon the areas of mutual understanding and progress.

General Manager (Credit), Ashutosh Sareen spoke about the conceptualization of the new structure in form of Large Credit Units.

“In terms of importance, all customers are equal for us but we do understand that the level of attention provided to clients requires a certain sense of proportion with the quantum of his/her exposure. It is with this objective these LCUs were established to provide specialized yet highly personalized services to HNI customers under one roof. And we believe we need to take special care of our most valuable clients like you,” he said.

The participants thanked MD & CEO Baldev Prakash along with the management for conducting the meet and put forth their concerns and suggestions.

Earlier, Divisional Head (Jammu), Sunit Kumar welcomed the HNI clients and discussed the context of the meeting in detail.