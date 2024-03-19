J&K | Asia’s Largest Tulip Garden To Open For Visitors On March 23

SRINAGAR, Mar 19: Asia’s largest Tulip Garden, nestled in the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range, will be thrown open for visitors on March 23.

Last year the garden earned a prestigious spot in the World Book of Records (London).

This year the garden will bloom with 17 lakh flowers of different varieties. The garden is affectionately known for its breathtaking vista, not only

boasts of a splendid collection of tulips but also serves as a haven for a myriad of flower species.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Tuesday convened a meeting to review the arrangements for visitors.

An official spokesman said the meeting held threadbare discussion regarding the opening of the garden for visitors, traffic management, parking space, sanitation, cleanliness drive, fixing of potholes, online ticketing, and other arrangements.

Addressing the officers, Bidhuri directed concerned officers of Floriculture to facilitate online ticketing and put QR Code scanning facilities at different locations for the convenience of tourists.

He also enjoined the operation of colorful lights to enhance the visual vibrancy of the place.

Moreover, he directed Srinagar Municipal Corporation to conduct a sanitation and cleanliness drive at the garden besides ensuring the availability of a separate mobile toilet facility for Ladies and Gents at the venue.

Further, he directed the concerned authorities to repair potholes on the roads leading to the garden.

The meeting was informed that the department has added four Kanals of additional parking space in the garden for the convenience of visitors.