J&K admin constitutes high level panel to ensure adequate, timely oxygen supply to all hospitals of UT

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir government Saturday constituted a high level member committee to ensure adequate and timely supply of medical oxygen to all hospitals for meeting the requirements of Covid patients.

The order issued by the Commissioner Secretary to the government Manoj Kumar Diwedi, reads that sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a committee to ensure adequate and timely supply of medical oxygen to all hospitals to meet the requirements of Covid-19 patients in J&K UT.

The committee will be headed by Principal Secretary to the government Industries and commerce department while its members include Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir/Jammu. Member, Director SKIMS, Principal, Government Medical College, Jammu/Srinagar, Director, NHM J&K , Director Industries & Commerce Jammu/Kashmir, Director, Health & Family Welfare, J&K and Director Health Services Jammu/Kashmir Member.

“To ensure adequate stocking of medical oxygen, wherever necessary, the committee shall be serviced by Industries & Commerce department,” the order reads. (KNO)