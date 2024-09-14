J&K ACB Traps And Arrests Forester, Forest Guard For Accepting Bribe Of ₹15000

JAMMU, Sept 14: Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging therein that public servants namely Rashpaul Singh (BO) Forester and Avdesh Singh, Forest Guard demanded bribe of ₹15000 for release of bill of the work namely “fencing work, Mawa Plantation of vitex etc, Pit Planting and Patch showing in Co. 28/K (Kaneli Nallah), Budhi Block Kathua Forest Range for ₹2,81,290”.

The complainant didn’t want to pay bribe and has approached Anti-Corruption Bureau for taking legal action against the accused public servants under law.

On receipt of the complaint, a discreet verification was conducted, which confirms the demand of bribe by the public servants concerned and accordingly, a case FIR No. 13/2024 u/s 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 & section 61(2) BNS was registered in Police Station Jammu on 14.09.2024 and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation, a trap team headed by Dy. SP rank officer was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and accused public servants were caught red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe amount of ₹15,000, in the presence of independent witnesses, from the complainant. Both the accused were arrested on the spot by the ACB team after following due process of law. The bribe money was also recovered from their possession in presence of independent witnesses associated with the trap team. Moreover, searches were also conducted in the residential houses of both the accused in presence of independent witness and Magistrate

Further investigation of the instant case is going on.