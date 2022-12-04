J&K | 4 houses gutted, fireman among 2 injured in Srinagar fire

SRINAGAR, Dec 4: Leading fireman and a woman were injured during a fire incident that damaged four residential houses at Chattabal area in Srinagar on Sunday, officials said.

A Fire and Emergency official said that fire broke out at Patlipora locality around 10.33 am in an attic of a house and engulfed other nearby houses causing damage to at least four residential houses.

Six fire tenders were rushed from the nearby Safakadal and S H Pora to the spot to douse the leaping flames, the official said and added that it took over half an hour to control the fire before it could have engulfed other residential houses at the densely populated area.

Incharge of Syed Hamidpora fire station, Leading fire man Imtiyaz Ahmad suffered damage to his one hand while fighting the fire incident, they said and added a woman was also injured during the incident.

The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

He said a gas cylinder also blasted during the fire incident that aggravated the situation for some time.

The cause of the fire and damage caused to the property was being ascertained, the Fire and Emergency official added. (Agencies)