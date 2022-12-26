2 Dead After Truck Carrying LPG Cylinders Met With Accident In J&K’s Ramban

JAMMU, Dec 26: At least two persons died after a truck, laden with gas cylinders, rolled down into a deep gorge near Battery Chishma area of Ramban district on Monday early morning, officials said here.

An official told that a gas cylinder laden truck rolled down into a deep gorge near Battery Chishma at around 04:00 AM.

He said soon after the incident, a rescue operation was launched jointly by Police, QRT and Army’s ROP.

The official said two bodies have been recovered from the spot while their identity was being ascertained.

“The rescue operation is still going on in the area, as the truck has rolled down deep into the gorge,” he added.