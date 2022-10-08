J&K | 1917 Crore Approved For Six Lane Express From Jakh To Kunjwani, Gadkari Gave Information

Lt Governor expresses gratitude to Prime Minister and Union MoRTH Minister

These projects are the road of J&K’s destiny that will accelerate the development, meet aspirations of people and facilitate ease of living: LG

Project approved under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the UT of J&K on Hybrid Annuity Mode on completion would boost connectivity to Jammu Airport

JAMMU, Oct 8: Srinagar, October 08: Union Government has approved the project for the Development of Jakh (Vijaypur)-Kunjwani section of NH-44 to 6-lane Expressway standards as part of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway including development of Kunjwani to 4th Tawi Bridge section of NH-144A to four-lane NH standards at the revised cost estimate of Rs.1917.32 cr. under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

Once completed, the stretch would boost connectivity to Jammu Airport.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on behalf of the people of Jammu Kashmir, expressed his deepest gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Hon’ble Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari.

