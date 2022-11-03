Jitendra Singh thanks UHM Amit Shah for granting ST status to Pahari community

JAMMU, Nov 3: Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday expressed gratitude to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for granting ST status to Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, the minister, said that this could have been possible only in a government headed by PM Narendra Modi.

“Thanks HM Sh @AmitShah ji for conceding the long pending demand of granting ST status to #Pahari community. This could have been possible only in a government headed by PM Sh @narendramodi ji which has the courage and conviction to transform #JammuAndKashmir,” he tweeted. (KNO)