Jammu to witness historic rally on Mar 30 after filing nomination papers by Jugal: Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 28: Buoyed by enthusiasm and exhilaration among electorates, J&K UT president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ravinder Raina today said Jammu city would witness an unprecedented and historic rally of party activists, workers and supporters on the occasion of filing of nomination papers by the party candidate for Jammu-Reasi parliamentary seat Jugal Kishore Sharma on March 30.

Raina, who chaired a meeting of Election Management Committee for Jammu-Reasi seat at LS party headquarters established at Bakshi Nagar here this evening, said thousands of workers and activists will assemble at Indira Chowk and march towards the office of District Magistrate Jammu where the party candidate Jugal Kishore Sharma will file his nomination papers.

Taking a feedback from the party leaders, Raina was informed that the activists of BJYM will take Jugal Kishore Sharma from his official residence to Indira Chowk where he will interact with his ardent supporters and workers before proceeding towards the District Magistrate Office for filing his nomination papers.

The meeting was attended by former ministers Chander Prakash Ganga and Sham Choudhary, DDC chairman Bharat Bhushan and former legislators, Professor Garu Ram, Dr Krishan Lal Bhagat, Balwant Singh Mankotia and G L Raina, DDC vice-chairman Suraj Singh, former Mayors of Jammu Municipal Corporation, Chander Mohan Gupta and Rajinder Sharma and others.

During the meeting, Ravinder Raina disclosed that thousands of party workers from Reasi, Katra, Samba, Vijaypur, Nagrota, Bishnah and other border areas will reach Jammu to celebrate the filing of nomination papers by Jugal Kishore Sharma.

“The party leaders will address a mammoth rally near DPS School on March 30 after our candidate for Jammu seat Jugal Kishore Sharma will file his papers,” Raina said.

In his address, Jugal Kishore Sharma expressed his gratitude to the party high command particularly the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for reposing their faith in him for third time.

“I am a medium for the party but the people will vote in favour of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his pro-poor policies and development agenda being undertaken in J&K to make it a paradise on earth in real sense,” Sharma said.